MT4 terminal stuck issue
Maybe you can look in the event viewer to see if there is an error code.
Marco vd Heijden:i opened it and no idea how to use it :) or at least where to look at...
Maybe you can look in the event viewer to see if there is an error code.
Maybe you can look in the event viewer to see if there is an error code.
replacing terminal file in config folder solves the problem.
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Hello everyone,
I have weird bug which is appearing approximatly once per 1-2 weeks. Suddenly my mt4 terminal crashes. On the next start terminal stucks and i see this picture
It completely stucks and nothing responds. Only reinstalling resolves this issue. I tried running in portable mode, everything is fine except that it is portable mode and no files like EA are there. Did anyone faced this bug as well? any suggestions? Because reinstalling all the time is a big pain in the ass. Perhaps it has something to do with the account. How to delete account through folder so that next time terminal launches it would launch on different account?