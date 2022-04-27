Backtest spread

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Hi everyone,

I have problem with my backtesting as you see from both pictures. The first one is every tick modelling and it's working fine but the second one, every tick based on real ticks, is really weird.

Is this a bug or something? I have never had this issue before so I try to reinstall it but it doesn't help.

Any suggestion or help?



 
Mon Boonsit:

Всем привет,

У меня проблемы с тестированием на истории, как вы видите на обеих картинках. Первый - это моделирование каждого тика , и он работает нормально, но второй, каждый тик основан на реальных тиках, действительно странный.

Это ошибка или что? У меня никогда не было этой проблемы раньше, поэтому я пытаюсь переустановить его, но это не помогает.

Любое предложение или помощь?



Did you add custom symbols?
 
Evgeny Belyaev #:
Did you add custom symbols?
Yes, it's custom symbols but it's working fine before.
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