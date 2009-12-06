What is this error? how to debug?
Probably ex5 the file contains the wrong command.
Can send me ex5 file?
hello, i just want to ask about the DDE ? is it still available in MT5 ???
No. DDE is not supported in the MT5
Then stringo we are not able to put the prices on excel any more :(
then in mt5 there is no dde, there is no hedging :S why to move from mt4 to mt5 if its less options ?
Mql5, do you know what the wrong command ?
is any guide? I am so sad.
Mql5, do you know what the wrong command ?
is any guide? I am so sad.
Then stringo we are not able to put the prices on excel any more :(
then in mt5 there is no dde, there is no hedging :S why to move from mt4 to mt5 if its less options ?
I'm sure someone will write a DDE.DLL soon enough.
Probably ex5 the file contains the wrong command.
Can send me ex5 file?
mql5 , can you give me more guide, how to debug, how to find the wrong command, thanks.
mql5 , can you give me more guide, how to debug, how to find the wrong command, thanks.
Could you provide your code?
Could you provide your code?
I write this code for 3 years, for some reason, I cannot give you the sourcecode, so sorry.
but I wish you can help me, or give me some tools for compiler and pro-compiler, then I know what error.
reguards
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I just convert my nidicator MT4 to MT5, while I try place on the chart , the log is :
What is error? How to debug and fix it?
thanks
hongbin.fei