What is this error? how to debug?

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I just convert my nidicator MT4 to MT5, while I try place on the chart , the log is :


  


 

What is error? How to debug and fix it?

 

thanks

 

hongbin.fei

 
can  anyone help you?
 

Probably ex5 the file contains the wrong command.


Can send me  ex5 file?


 
hello, i just want to ask about the DDE ? is it still available in MT5 ???

 
TonyNassar :
hello, i just want to ask about the DDE ? is it still available in MT5 ???


No. DDE is not supported in the MT5
 

Then stringo we are not able to put the prices on excel any more :(

then in mt5 there is no dde, there is no hedging :S why to move from mt4 to mt5 if its less options ?

 

Mql5, do you know what the wrong command ?

is any guide? I am so sad. 

 
codeidea :

Mql5, do you know what the wrong command ?

is any guide? I am so sad. 

TonyNassar :

Then stringo we are not able to put the prices on excel any more :(

then in mt5 there is no dde, there is no hedging :S why to move from mt4 to mt5 if its less options ?


 

 

 

I'm sure someone will write a DDE.DLL soon enough.

 
mql5 :

Probably ex5 the file contains the wrong command.


Can send me  ex5 file?



mql5 , can you give me more guide, how to debug, how to find the wrong command, thanks.
 
codeidea :


mql5 , can you give me more guide, how to debug, how to find the wrong command, thanks.


Could you provide your code?
 
Rosh :


Could you provide your code?


I write this code for 3 years, for some reason, I cannot give you the sourcecode, so sorry.

but I wish you can help me, or give me some tools for compiler and pro-compiler, then I know what error.

 

reguards 

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