Is it GUI error? how to debug it?

New comment
 

 

 I run my expert and indicators in GBPUSD , some time all chart in MT cannot show correctly, please review the picture,

what is the error ? how to slove it?

thanks in advance.

hongbin.fei

 

 
Unfortunately nobody except you knows what you mean.

 
oh, my god
 
Is it MT5? I think you should reinstall your MT5. Try to clean your registry of old installed program, then reinstall it
 
tecnixindo:
Is it MT5? I think you should reinstall your MT5. Try to clean your registry of old installed program, then reinstall it
sometime , it is no problem for running expert 3 days, sometime, I click the chart, then it is this. I donot why
 
tecnixindo:
Is it MT5? I think you should reinstall your MT5. Try to clean your registry of old installed program, then reinstall it
Also be sure to run MT5 as a portable application and not on system resources
 
ssn:
Also be sure to run MT5 as a portable application and not on system resources
how to set it? do you mean run under Win7? my os is windows xp
 

It looks to me like your system has used up all available memory... do you have room for more in your machine? 

New comment