Is it GUI error? how to debug it?
Unfortunately nobody except you knows what you mean.
oh, my god
Is it MT5? I think you should reinstall your MT5. Try to clean your registry of old installed program, then reinstall it
tecnixindo:sometime , it is no problem for running expert 3 days, sometime, I click the chart, then it is this. I donot why
Is it MT5? I think you should reinstall your MT5. Try to clean your registry of old installed program, then reinstall it
Is it MT5? I think you should reinstall your MT5. Try to clean your registry of old installed program, then reinstall it
tecnixindo:Also be sure to run MT5 as a portable application and not on system resources
Is it MT5? I think you should reinstall your MT5. Try to clean your registry of old installed program, then reinstall it
Is it MT5? I think you should reinstall your MT5. Try to clean your registry of old installed program, then reinstall it
ssn:how to set it? do you mean run under Win7? my os is windows xp
Also be sure to run MT5 as a portable application and not on system resources
Also be sure to run MT5 as a portable application and not on system resources
It looks to me like your system has used up all available memory... do you have room for more in your machine?
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I run my expert and indicators in GBPUSD , some time all chart in MT cannot show correctly, please review the picture,
what is the error ? how to slove it?
thanks in advance.
hongbin.fei