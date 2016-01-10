[HELP] Wrong Colors of the codes in MetaEditor in WIN8.1

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Hi all！

Now I have installed the MetaTrader4 and MetaEditor 5.0 on my laptop with the win8.1 operation system.

But the strange thing is that the Colors of the codes are wrong and not as usual which shows as the below pics.

I have reset the options but nothing happened.


Can anyone kindly help me how to correct the problem? Thanks.


the wrong color

ok

 
Does somebody kindly have good idea？
 

What can change these colors yourself.

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/settings/settings_colors

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