Output indicator values to screen
I have two indicators that I believe might be sending different values to the platform than what they are showing on the indicator window. Can someone add code to my indicators that will output the values that they're sending to the platform?
Thanks.
Hi Russ.
Notice the extension is .mq4, which mean that the code written in MQL4, so you better ask them in MQL4.com forum, but I think you know that.
You said you "believe might" , could you show us which is the one (or more than one) that makes you have that believe. Coz it's difficult to help you to add the code like you want it especially that you are "believe might" and you're not explaining your "believe might" much.
And looks like we have different religion, coz I don't see anything that makes this sending different value to the platform. Yes it's taking different value from other indicator but not sending different value .
Use SRC button to post your codes.
:D
Thank you for responding onewithzachy. I got the indicators from here: http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?p=5315649#post5315649 A user indicated that the realtime data differs than what the indicators displays. I hired a coder on this site to make an EA based on these indicators. However after a couple tries the EA still doesn't open and close trades based on the values I want. So I wanted to know if it is because the indicator is sending different values.
Russ, if your EA is accessing the indi data via the buffers, then the value of those buffers will be in the Data Window. Alternatively you could add the line Comment("buffer 0 is" + BUFFER0[i] + " buffer 1 is " + BUFFER1[i]); to the last part of the indi. this will comment the data to the screen or replace Comment with Print and it will place in in the log instead. Replace BUFFER0[i] with the name of buffer0 and i with the indis reference value I think that is called shift in the first one....
hope it helps
