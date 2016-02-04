New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 950: Built-in video and performance improvements
Hello,
were the folders changed in any way?
If I add my custom indis or EAs in the usual folders, they do not appear after launching MT4.....
Thx
Please see the screenshot attached....
is it again a hidden path?
Please see the screenshot attached....
is it again a hidden path?
Hello,
would you be so kind to make it a default option in the new MT4 Build that tickdata of the broker for let's say 6 months is stored?
We all suffer from the inability of current MT4s to store tick data for just a few months and hence confusing backtest results.
I am aware that not all brokers have deliver much data in the past, but if MT4 would be able to store, we would not need to use all that add-on software and scripts in order to achieve representative backtests.
Thnaks a lot, FF
another issue is the inability of current MT4s to reasd .csv data which makes a conversion to .hst files necessary etc.
Could this also be done in a more helpful way?
Thx
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New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 950: Built-in video and performance improvements
The MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Wednesday, December 23, 2015. The update will feature the following changes:
This video as well as many others is available on the official MetaQuotes Software Corp. YouTube channel.
MetaEditor: Added a link to the tutorial video "How to assemble a trading robot" to the MQL4 Wizard. Watch the three-minute video and develop a trading robot without writing a single line of code.
This video as well as many others is available on the official MetaQuotes Software Corp. YouTube channel.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.