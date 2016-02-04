New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 950: Built-in video and performance improvements

New comment
 

New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 950: Built-in video and performance improvements

The MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Wednesday, December 23, 2015. The update will feature the following changes:

  1. Hosting: Added a link to the video tutorial "How to rent a virtual platform" into the Virtual Hosting Wizard dialog. Watch the two-minute video to learn how to easily launch a trading robot or copy signals 24/7.


    This video as well as many others is available on the official MetaQuotes Software Corp. YouTube channel.

  2. Terminal: Fixed sorting of MQL4 programs in the sub-folders of the Navigator window. Applications are sorted by name.
  3. Terminal: Fixed drawing of the network connection status indicator on ultra-high-definition screens (4K).
  4. Terminal: Fixed display of the print preview window in the News section.
  5. Terminal: A full-featured search function has been added to the log viewer of the terminal, Expert Advisors, Strategy Tester and Virtual Hosting. You can search forward and backward, search for whole words and toggle case sensitivity.

  6. MetaEditor: Added a link to the tutorial video "How to assemble a trading robot" to the MQL4 Wizard. Watch the three-minute video and develop a trading robot without writing a single line of code.


    This video as well as many others is available on the official MetaQuotes Software Corp. YouTube channel.

  7. MQL4: Fixed the value returned by the SignaBaseTotal function. In some cases, the function could return a zero value instead of the total number of signals available in the terminal.
  8. MQL4: Fixed editing of graphical object visibility on different timeframes from MQL4 programs. In some cases, the object could be invisible on a chart after changing this property.
  9. Tester: Fixed display of price values and SL\TP levels in testing results.
  10. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

Hello,


were the folders changed in any way?


If I add my custom indis or EAs in the usual folders, they do not appear after launching MT4.....


Thx

 

Please see the screenshot attached....


is it again a hidden path?

Files:
hidden_path.png  33 kb
 
fractalfreak:

Please see the screenshot attached....


is it again a hidden path?

Ummm, that screenshot is of your templates folder...?
 

Hello,


would you be so kind to make it a default option in the new MT4 Build that tickdata of the broker for let's say 6 months is stored?

We all suffer from the inability of current MT4s to store tick data for just a few months and hence confusing backtest results.

I am aware that  not all brokers have deliver much data in the past, but if MT4 would be able to store, we would not need to use all that add-on software and scripts in order to achieve representative backtests.


Thnaks a lot, FF

 

another issue is the inability of current MT4s to reasd .csv data which makes a conversion to .hst files necessary etc.


Could this also be done in a more helpful way?

Thx

New comment