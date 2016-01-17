TRADING

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HELLO, I am new n just arrived on this site. i have just  began trying to trade on MQL5 DEMO account but i dont know how to let the price trend move on the MQL5 trading platform.The candlesticks does not move,the price does not move.I dont know how to get them moving.Please somebody should help me......... Dlopdee.
 

Go to File> Open an Account > Open a Demo account.



 
Marco vd Heijden:

Go to File> Open an Account > Open a Demo account.



What software do use in your illustration. thanks
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