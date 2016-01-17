TRADING
HELLO, I am new n just arrived on this site. i have just began trying to trade on MQL5 DEMO account but i dont know how to let the price trend move on the MQL5 trading platform.The candlesticks does not move,the price does not move.I dont know how to get them moving.Please somebody should help me......... Dlopdee.
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