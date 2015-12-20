Order Delay
No. Marco is right.
He means, we can only help you if you post the part of your code where the problem is.
Without code, we can't help you.
Unless we use Marco's crystal ball.
Well, a polite explanation as yours would be nice.
Thanks.
Which valuta pair(s) do you trade?
Is it a spread issue? (wide spead due to exotic forex pairs)
Or do you trade the Majors?
Do you have a screenshot or a piece of code?
It's EUR/USD but the curious thing is: It wasn't happened before. Starts at the third or forth run in examinator.
It's EUR/USD but the curious thing is: It wasn't happened before. Starts at the third or forth run in examinator.
may be broker's spread and slippage for delay in orders.
sometimes (especially news time) brokers spread and slippage is curious. spread can be upto 3-4 times huge than normal spread.
but you must re check your code too!
Thanks but, I can't see how it can happen after gave me rightous results.
I've cleared off history base and downloaded new data, re-installed meta and nothing changed.
I see it!!! your EA is only responding after an 1 minute interval.
Check if your EA is responding after a complete BAR or after the start of a new BAR.
If you haven't changed your code. than the only cause are the settings in de backtester.
Are you using "open prices only"? Try Every tick or 1 minute ohlc.
Your comment was: "My E.A. starts to opening orders with 30, 40 points"
Are these 30 a 40 points or pips? 3 a 4 pips can be a spread problem, see the post of Hassan.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello all,
My E.A. stars to openning orders with 30, 40 points after the bar opened making drastic results at the end.
At the first, it was functionally correct but now isn't.
Someone know if is a normal programming issue or something else ?
Thanks.