tick ma code : where is the problem?

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hello i want to take n tick and calculate the simple ma :
double tk[], matk[]; /// buffer tick 
int dimtk = maperiod+5; 
//--------------
void tick()
{
contotick++;    //contotick =0 in the init function
shifttick();
}

//---------------
void shifttick()    // shiftick
{
  int setdim=dimtk+1;    // add 1 memory
       ArraySetAsSeries(tk, false);
       ArraySetAsSeries(matk, false);
       
       ArrayResize(tk,setdim); 
       ArrayResize(matk, setdim); 
       
       ArraySetAsSeries(tk, true);
       ArraySetAsSeries(matk, true);
       

   tickcollect();
 
    ArrayResize(tk,dimtk);   // restore the memory -1 
    ArrayResize(matk, dimtk); 
   
return;
}

void tickcollect()
{
double sum;
tk[0]=Bid;
if  (contotick==1) sum=0;
 sum+=tk[0];
if (contotick>=maperiod) { matk[0]= sum/maperiod;
                                   sum-= tk[maperiod-1];}
 
return;
}

but when i ask for matk with comment () example ====> matk[0]= 111125448 or -2478556526 ,

seem there are some problem in calculation ma tick but where is the problem

 
no one know where is the problem?
 
asaqaz:
no one know where is the problem?
what exactly is your problem?
 
Irwan Adnan:
what exactly is your problem?
i try to calculae simple ma from tick data but when i use the code above i not calculate the ma but the result of array matk is a number like 1256845 or -8524587 4587 458884 or similar
 
asaqaz:
i try to calculae simple ma from tick data but when i use the code above i not calculate the ma but the result of array matk is a number like 1256845 or -8524587 4587 458884 or similar


Not sure about what you meant by problem on your codes or what result you want from it... but consider the following below:

 

  // >>>> Assuming with the following value to simulate running your code...

int maperiod=10;
double Bid=1.00001;  
int contotick=0;
int run=0;         // >>>>> Tick run count, just to trace the values at a specific tick.

double tk[], matk[]; /// buffer tick 
int dimtk = maperiod+5; 

//--------------
void tick()
{
run++;          // >>>>> count of every tick.
contotick++;    //contotick =0 in the init function
shifttick();
}


//---------------
void shifttick()    // shiftick
{
  int setdim=dimtk+1;    // add 1 memory
  
       ArraySetAsSeries(tk, false);        // >>>>> ? 
       ArraySetAsSeries(matk, false);      // >>>>> ? 
       
       ArrayResize(tk,setdim); 
       ArrayResize(matk, setdim); 
       
       ArraySetAsSeries(tk, true);
       ArraySetAsSeries(matk, true);
       

   tickcollect();
 
    ArrayResize(tk,dimtk);   // restore the memory -1 
    ArrayResize(matk, dimtk); 
   
return;
}


void tickcollect()
{
double sum;
tk[0]=Bid;

if (contotick==1) sum=0;
   
sum+=tk[0];
 
Print("TickRun(",run,") "," contotick: ",contotick," maperiod =",maperiod," sum= ",sum," tk=",tk[0]," matk[0]= ",matk[0]); 
 
   if (contotick>=maperiod)
   { 
      matk[0]= sum/maperiod;
      sum-= tk[maperiod-1];  
  
   Print("TickRun(",run," ) Where contotick>=maperiod:"," contotick: ",contotick," maperiod =",maperiod," sum= ",sum," tk=",tk[0]," matk[0]= ",matk[0]);  

   }
 
return;
}

 

 Result I got:

 

 

Double check the values you're passing down to Bid and maperiod...

... and you may also try re-coding using "technical indicator function" where you can just collect directly the value of the simple moving average.

... just my two cents, hope it helps :) 

 
SearchSurf:

thanks soo much my problem was : i want to calculate the movin avarage from tick , and i write this code to put an ea and calculate ma tick the first time i put on ea when i ask : comment ( matk[0] or matk[1]) on the chart it print value like -587412236 1548965 32154987 esample

andit did not calulate the ma tick .

so i ask for your help to understand where is the mistake .

but last day i was trying another part of the expert where there are the code above and i dont know way but know the code is ok

some day's ago the code not work also in a demo account

now the code go

thanks for your replay anyway


best regards

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