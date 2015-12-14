Two discrepancies in Strategy Tester
Thanks for the Print Log hint Alain.
Indeed it shows CCI(4) > 100 in LOG.
However, the problem remains.
What causes the discepancy
- between Print LOG value (retrieved OnTick Strategy Tester calculation)
- and value in DATA window
- and CCI Graph value/curve in indicator subwindow?
Concrete, WHEN does one read WHAT value?
Or, how many INDIVIDUAL calculations are made by MT4 Terminal for:
- OnTick as shown in Print Log
- ?? for Graph subwindow
- ?? for Data window ?
And -vital for EA logic development- which calculation to trust?
2015.12.14 13:48:23.533 2015.07.29 07:19 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: modify #1 sell 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.55939 sl: 1.56874 tp: 1.55018 ok 2015.12.14 13:48:23.533 2015.07.29 07:19 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: open #1 sell 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.55939 ok 2015.12.14 13:48:19.148 2015.07.29 04:00 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: CCI_2 2015.07.29 04:00 GBPUSD H4 130.55556 <---- 2015.12.14 13:48:19.148 2015.07.29 04:00 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: CCI_1 2015.07.29 04:00 GBPUSD H4 73.76147 2015.12.14 13:48:19.148 2015.07.29 04:00 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: RSI_2 2015.07.29 04:00 GBPUSD H4 80.25677 2015.12.14 13:48:19.148 2015.07.29 04:00 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: RSI_1 2015.07.29 04:00 GBPUSD H4 81.35546 2015.12.14 13:48:13.782 2015.07.29 00:00 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: CCI_2 2015.07.29 00:00 GBPUSD H4 81.93833 2015.12.14 13:48:13.782 2015.07.29 00:00 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: CCI_1 2015.07.29 00:00 GBPUSD H4 130.55556 <---- 2015.12.14 13:48:13.782 2015.07.29 00:00 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: RSI_2 2015.07.29 00:00 GBPUSD H4 72.56297 2015.12.14 13:48:13.782 2015.07.29 00:00 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: RSI_1 2015.07.29 00:00 GBPUSD H4 80.25677 2015.12.14 13:47:43.702 2015.07.28 12:00 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: CCI_2 2015.07.28 12:00 GBPUSD H4 -36.52968 2015.12.14 13:47:43.702 2015.07.28 12:00 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: CCI_1 2015.07.28 12:00 GBPUSD H4 133.33333 2015.12.14 13:47:43.702 2015.07.28 12:00 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: RSI_2 2015.07.28 12:00 GBPUSD H4 57.57431 2015.12.14 13:47:43.702 2015.07.28 12:00 MBFX EA GBPUSD,H4: RSI_1 2015.07.28 12:00 GBPUSD H4 75.40472 2015.12.14 13:47:23.082 2015.07.28 04:00 Custom indicator MBFX System GBPUSD,H4: loaded successfully 2015.12.14 13:47:18.533 2015.07.28 00:00 MBFX EA inputs: EA_Enabled=1; LotSize=0.1; Slippage=3; mbfxBars=120; mbfxOrder=3; mbfxEcart=1.61803399; dtformat=1; alertppup=0; DEBUG=0;
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The conditions to PREPARE a Trade With the Trend Sell position:
The conditions to OPEN a Trade With the Trend (Sell) position:
The conditions to OPEN a Trade With the Trend (Sell) position:
See the image. At both vertical lines, CCI(4) did not meet the Sell condition.
CCI(4) was below treshold 100 on bar[1] and below bar[2]. Not above 100!
Despite these false conditions, Strategy Tester opened a Sell position.
That would be very bad when live trading in automatic mode.....
And Yes, it went wrong:
Last but not least:
I rebooted my computer, the problem persisted.
Did MT4 uninstall and reboot before reinstall, the problem persisted.
I think I have correct code and tested various ways to ensure normalized data.....
What is wrong? I think it is in Strategy Tester.
DISCREÀNCY 2
Same trade as in DISCREPANCY 1
In Journal all trade info is displayed according Digits:
In Results all trade info is NOT displayed according Digits (TRUNCATED):
Again:
I rebooted my computer, the problem persisted.
Did MT4 uninstall and reboot before reinstall, the problem persisted.
I think I have correct code and tested various ways to ensure normalized data.....
What is wrong? I think it is in Strategy Tester.
I´ll notify Service Desk. Any help is welcome.