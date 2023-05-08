Indicators: ClusterBox - vertical cross-section of the market

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ClusterBox - vertical cross-section of the market:

Tick volume of the candlestick drawn as clusters.

Author: Ihor Herasko

 

Hi  Ihor , Scriptong,

I am just passing to say Fab indicator many thanks, I have used it for ages with great success,

here is my current render chart I hope you like it 

Photize


 
photize:

Hi  Ihor , Scriptong,

I am just passing to say Fab indicator many thanks, I have used it for ages with great success,

here is my current render chart I hope you like it 

Photize


Hi, is this indicator available in site? please let me know.

 

Hi Ihor,

Is there any way you could make a BearBullBalance for mq4?

 
YThi MJ:

Hi Ihor,

Is there any way you could make a BearBullBalance for mq4?

Yes. See here.

BearBullBalance
BearBullBalance
  • www.mql5.com
Одной из составляющих анализа тиковых объемов является сравнение сил покупателей (быков) и продавцов (медведей), действовавших за тот или иной период. В пределах какой-либо биржевой площадки такой анализ опирается на реальные объемы заключенных сделок. При использовании терминала МТ4 такой возможности нет. Тем не менее, вполне можно...
 
photize:

Hi  Ihor , Scriptong,

I am just passing to say Fab indicator many thanks, I have used it for ages with great success,

here is my current render chart I hope you like it 

Photize



Is this a mod from the original or is this a different one?  Can you share?

 

A post not in English has been removed.

This is an English language forum.

 
Hi Ihol, this is a great indicator, can you write an English indicator for MT4, there is a great need for such an indicator, thank you very much for your contribution!
 
eryuechunshen #:
Hi Ihol, this is a great indicator, can you write an English indicator for MT4, there is a great need for such an indicator, thank you very much for your contribution!

Unfortunately, my answer has been removed by a moderator.

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