Account age indicator
Thank you for answer.
Can you write sipmle example please?
Did you mean OrderBalance() ?
This is my indicator and I want to make indicator that shows me more informations.
For example, I don't know how can I to do Account Age and All Time indicators ...
Thank you for answer.
Can you write sipmle example please?
Did you mean OrderBalance() ?
This is my indicator and I want to make indicator that shows me more informations.
For example, I don't know how can I to do Account Age and All Time indicators ...
Hi mr-roma, please take a look at the Code Base. Maybe you can find there some interesting examples that might help you. You can also take a look at the Documentation, if you want. A last option would be to use the Freelance section.
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Hi all, this is my first post here :)
I have question, can I make some indicator which show me my account age?
Like this:
This picture is from ForexFactory's Trade Explorer.
Can I make this indicator for MQL4?
Thank you in advance ALL :)
PS. Sorry for my bad English.