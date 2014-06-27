Account age indicator

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Hi all, this is my first post here :)

I have question, can I make some indicator which show me my account age?

Like this:

Acc Age 

This picture is from ForexFactory's Trade Explorer.

Can I make this indicator for MQL4?

 

Thank you in advance ALL :)

 

PS. Sorry for my bad English. 

 
Yes you can. You have to check the history order looking for "Balance" order.
 

Thank you for answer.

Can you write sipmle example please?

 ind 

Did you mean OrderBalance() ?

This is my indicator and I want to make indicator that shows me more informations.

For example, I don't know how can I to do Account Age and All Time indicators ... 

 
mr-roma:

Thank you for answer.

Can you write sipmle example please?

  

Did you mean OrderBalance() ?

This is my indicator and I want to make indicator that shows me more informations.

For example, I don't know how can I to do Account Age and All Time indicators ... 

Hi mr-roma, please take a look at the Code Base. Maybe you can find there some interesting examples that might help you. You can also take a look at the Documentation, if you want. A last option would be to use the Freelance section.

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