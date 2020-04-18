Experts: The Expert Advisor on Traffic Light trend strategy
1. I did optimisation from January 2019 to March 2020.
2. I applied this results to largest period, January 2009 to March 2020.
3. I get the results that you see here. And GBPUSD, 1H is the best currency for this strategy. If use other currency or other time, is a dissaster.
Please, explain what is this? Use or not use your strategy? Forex looks like casino!!
Regards.
Files:
StrategyTester.gif 11 kb
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The Expert Advisor on Traffic Light trend strategy:
A trend strategy based on moving averages with colors as in a traffic light. The purpose of writing the EA — to test the strategy on history and pick working parameters.
Author: Igor Kniazev