Experts: The Expert Advisor on Traffic Light trend strategy

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The Expert Advisor on Traffic Light trend strategy:

A trend strategy based on moving averages with colors as in a traffic light. The purpose of writing the EA — to test the strategy on history and pick working parameters.

Sell Signal

Author: Igor Kniazev

[Deleted]  

TrafficLightTester

1. I did optimisation from January 2019 to March 2020.

2. I applied this results to largest period, January 2009 to March 2020.

3. I get the results that you see here. And GBPUSD, 1H is the best currency for this strategy. If use other currency or other time, is a dissaster.

Please, explain what is this? Use or not use your strategy? Forex looks like casino!!

Regards. 

Files:
StrategyTester.gif  11 kb
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