Experts: Forex Fraus (for M1)
Hello,
I have some questions:
#property copyright "Dima Z"
extern int SL=0;
extern int TP=0;
extern bool AllPositions=True; // what means this ?
extern bool ProfitTrailing = True; // and this?
extern int TrailingStop = 30; //
extern int TrailingStep = 1; //
extern bool UseSound = True; //
extern string NameFileSound="expert.wav"; //
extern int time=0; //1 -
extern int starttime= 7;
extern int stoptime = 17;
extern int mn=1; and this?
extern int MAGIC=777;extern double Lots=0.01;
Thanks in advance
This EA seems to only take 'Buy' positions, please advise on 'Sell' position activation or fix.
Otherwise, 'Buy' positions so far very good
Trailling step is not working ...
Testing your EA, Thanks for sharing.
Hello,
I use SL too. Please what is your setting?
this works only on DE30 = DAX...stoploss is 10
Your EA opens 12 trades in 14 minutes. How can I decrease this count?
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Forex Fraus (for M1):
The Expert Advisor is based on the Williams Percent Range indicator. It sells in the overbought zone and buys in the oversold zone. Trailing Stop and operation timer are attached to it.
Author: Dima-Z