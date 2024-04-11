Experts: Forex Fraus (for M1)

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Forex Fraus (for M1):

The Expert Advisor is based on the Williams Percent Range indicator. It sells in the overbought zone and buys in the oversold zone. Trailing Stop and operation timer are attached to it.

Forex Fraus (for M1)

Author: Dima-Z

 

Hello,

I have some questions:

#property copyright "Dima Z"

extern int SL=0;
extern int TP=0;
extern bool   AllPositions=True; //   what means this ?
extern bool   ProfitTrailing = True;  //  and this?
extern int    TrailingStop   = 30;    //
extern int    TrailingStep   = 1;     //
extern bool   UseSound       = True;  //
extern string NameFileSound="expert.wav";  //
extern int time=0; //1 -
extern int starttime= 7;
extern int stoptime = 17;

extern int mn=1;  and this?

extern int MAGIC=777;extern double Lots=0.01;


Thanks in advance

 

This EA seems to only take 'Buy' positions, please advise on 'Sell' position activation or fix.

 

Otherwise, 'Buy' positions so far very good 

 

Trailling step is not working ...

Testing your EA, Thanks for sharing.

 

but stoploss is needed, this is from 1000€, 1.9.2015-30.11.2015 

 
Your EA opens 12 trades in 14 minutes. How can I decrease this count?
 
gen.Stokurev:

but stoploss is needed, this is from 1000€, 1.9.2015-30.11.2015 

Hello,


I use SL too. Please what is your setting?

 
Meta2:

Hello,


I use SL too. Please what is your setting?

this works only on DE30 = DAX...stoploss is 10
 
gen.Stokurev:
this works only on DE30 = DAX...stoploss is 10
Thanks for your answer. I'll test it
 
Meta2:
Your EA opens 12 trades in 14 minutes. How can I decrease this count?
Have you figure out how to decrease the trades in that EA?
 
Good week friend !!
I did tests with the EA in the graph of five minutes, the results were great, but when you hit it to work in meta4 and I set to 5 or 1 minutes it does not open position.
What did may be happening ??
I could make just as it was once installed.
Best regards
Henrique
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