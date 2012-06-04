Sell process not working, only buying
Please post your code with SRC button
Try to sell first and then buy. If that does not works please read this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6773#comment_205206
I've written a basic first code so i can get the hang of mql5, my buy function is working fine, but my sell function isn't, i'm not sure whether its a problem with the signals or trade function, could someone please advise?
bool Sell_Condition_1 = (MACD[1]<MACD[2]); // MA-8 Increasing upwards
bool Sell_Condition_2 = (RSI1[0]<RSI1[1]); // previuos price closed above MA-8
bool Sell_Condition_3 = (Stochastic[0]<Stochastic[1]);
bool Sell_Condition_4 = (Stochastic[0]>20);
//--- Putting all together
if(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2)
{
if(Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4)
{ // any opened Sell position?
if (Sell_opened)
{
return; // Don't open a new Sell Position
}
if(!PositionSelect(_Symbol)) // no position yet
if(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN)>1000) // if we have enough money
{
trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol, // symbol
ORDER_TYPE_SELL, // sell order
Money_M(), // lots to trade
Bid, // last bid price
Bid + SL, // Stop Loss
Bid - TKP, // Take Profit
" "); // no comments
}
}
//--- send order
if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
{
Alert("A Sell order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
return;
}
}
}
return;