I have problem in close order
Volume[0]<=1
it is only for tester.
try to change this
int OrderSelect = OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
to this
if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) continue;
Dear Vasyl Nosal
in this EA signal Hammer = buy and next signal Shooting Star = close buy and open sell All of this is executed
in this code
if( OrderType() == OP_BUY && OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1)
if(Bid>OrderOpenPrice())
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,slippage,Green);
Up to this point there is no problem
but next i want .
EA = signal Hammer = 1 order buy ( next 1 signal Shooting Star = Positions don't in profit ) = ( next 2 signal Shooting Star = Positions don't in profit ) > close buy Positions
i want close Positions buy after 2 signal Shooting Star .
Please take a photo
It is too mutch.
But in words.
Create counter of buy/sell signals
and when they=2 chek signal to close and set counter to 0.
It is too mutch.
But in words.
Create counter of buy/sell signals
and when they=2 chek signal to close and set counter to 0.
dear Vasyl Nosal,
can you help me more?
I understand very little about programming
dear Vasyl Nosal,
can you help me more?
I understand very little about programming
No.
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Hi.
I have problem in close order
This Ea is working and open position and close position at Profit but I want close order Which are not profit Provided that indicator 2 signal Is issued
[QUOTE]//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//| Copyright © 2014, Click Hooshmand Guilan LLC |
//| http://www.Book.com |
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2014, Click Hooshmand Guilan LLC"
#property link "http://www.Book.com"
// local variables
double PipValue=1; // this variable is here to support 5-digit brokers
bool Terminated = false;
extern int Magic1=1;
extern int Magic2=2;
extern bool Show_Alert = true;
extern int Pointer_Offset = 9;
extern int High_Offset = 10;
extern bool Display_ShootStar = true;
extern bool Show_ShootStar_Alert = true;
extern int Offset_ShootStar = 12;
extern color Color_ShootStar = Aqua;
extern int Text_ShootStar = 8;
extern bool Display_Hammer = true;
extern bool Show_Hammer_Alert = true;
extern int Offset_Hammer = 6;
extern color Color_Hammer = Aqua;
extern int Text_Hammer = 8;
extern double Candle_WickBody_Percent=0.90;
extern int CandleLength=12;
extern double Risk = 3.0;
extern int slippage=6;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
//----
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
//----
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
double b1=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Candlestick - Hammer and Shooting Star Signal",true,9,10,true,true,12,Aqua,8,true,true,6,Aqua,8,0.90,12,0,1);
double b2=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Candlestick - Hammer and Shooting Star Signal",true,9,10,true,true,12,Aqua,8,true,true,6,Aqua,8,0.90,12,1,1);
double b3=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Candlestick - Hammer and Shooting Star Signal",true,9,10,true,true,12,Aqua,8,true,true,6,Aqua,8,0.90,12,0,2);
double b4=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Candlestick - Hammer and Shooting Star Signal",true,9,10,true,true,12,Aqua,8,true,true,6,Aqua,8,0.90,12,1,2);
Comment(b1,"\n",b2,"\n",b3,"\n",b4);
{
if(Volume[0]<=1)
{
if(b1!=EMPTY_VALUE)
{
close(Magic1);
if(Orders()==9)
Pendsell();
}
if(b4!=EMPTY_VALUE)
{
close(Magic2);
if(Orders()==9)
Pendbuy();
}
}
}
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int Orders()
{
int num=9;
for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=9;i--)
{
OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
if(OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1 || OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2)
num++;
}
return(num);
}
//---------------------------------------------------------------------
void Pendbuy()
{
OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Get_Lots(Risk),Ask,slippage,0,0,"www.Book.com",Magic1,0,Blue);
}
//---------------------------------------------------------------------
void Pendsell()
{
OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Get_Lots(Risk),Bid,slippage,0,0,"www.Book.com",Magic2,0,Red);
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------
double Get_Lots(double lRisk)
{
double
Lots = AccountEquity() * lRisk/100/1000;
if (MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT) > Lots)Lots = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT);
if (MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT) < Lots)Lots = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT);
return(Lots);
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------
void close(int number)
{
for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
{
int OrderSelect = OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
if(OrderMagicNumber()==number)
{
if( OrderType() == OP_BUY && OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1)
if(Bid>OrderOpenPrice())
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,slippage,Green);
if( OrderType() == OP_SELL && OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2)
if(Ask<OrderOpenPrice())
if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)
OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,slippage,Yellow);
}
}
}[/QUOTE]