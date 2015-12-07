Problem in opening MQL5 using firexfox

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Hello, I'm having problems in opening MQL5 correctly using firefox 41.0, 42.0 & Chrome.... While it opens with Internet Explorer 8 with some missing icons.... Any ideas....
 
Please report to service desk
 
Try to disable proxy if you use it.
 
Mohamed Mohamady:
Hello, I'm having problems in opening MQL5 correctly using firefox 41.0, 42.0 & Chrome.... While it opens with Internet Explorer 8 with some missing icons.... Any ideas....
if your ISP tedata this is the problem.
 
Ahmed Soliman:
if your ISP tedata this is the problem.

I know that TeData is too bad, But this is a new issue which has not happened before....

It happens on all browsers & all windows versions except Internet Explorer (My version is 8)....

 

Chrome

Firefox Mozilla 38, 41, 42

 
Mohamed Mohamady:

I know that TeData is too bad, But this is a new issue which has not happened before....

It happens on all browsers & all windows versions except Internet Explorer (My version is 8)....

When I open MQL5 with my TeData connection everything is missing. It can not connect to https://c.mql5.com where all the images and css files are hosted.

When I connect using my mobile via usb it works.


 
Ahmed Soliman:

When I open MQL5 with my TeData connection everything is missing. It can not connect to https://c.mql5.com where all the images and css files are hosted.

When I connect using my mobile via usb it works.



I've used a proxy and it worked fine, so your theory is valid.... But why it opens with IE 8 (Although not perfectly), I tried with IE 11 but has the same problem.. do you know why..?!


Also, would you offer any solutions except using proxy..?!


Thanks for your help....

 
Stuart Browne:
Please report to service desk


They haven't replied me yet.... Don't know why....

 
Mohamed Mohamady:


They haven't replied me yet.... Don't know why....

 
Alain Verleyen:


Okay.... But I'm still using the same ISP and MQL5 just opened perfectly with Firefox & I reply using it right now..?! So where was really the problem..?! (I've not contacted my ISP yet)

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