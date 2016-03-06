could you clarify if there is a stocks screening facility in mt4 please. thanks

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COULD YOU CLARIFY IF THERE IS A STOCK SCREENING FACILITY IN MT4 PLEASES. THANKS

 
sainathramesh:

COULD YOU CLARIFY IF THERE IS A STOCK SCREENING FACILITY IN MT4 PLEASES. THANKS

You mean Indian stock exchange? for all i know NO.

 
If just Indian as Shareef told
Try to find a broker with that service in India
 
MT4 doesn't allow to trade stocks.
 
Alain Verleyen:
MT4 doesn't allow to trade stocks.
Maybe CFDs would be enough for OP?
[Deleted]  
Stanislav Korotky:
Maybe CFDs would be enough for OP?
 only few brokers allow to trade in stocks ,, that is too CFD's
 
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