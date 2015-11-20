need help by Elabunsky presser vola EA -> error by compiling
calli:
delete is a build-in function of mt4 - just replace all "delete(" with e.g. "delOrd("
delete is a build-in function of mt4 - just replace all "delete(" with e.g. "delOrd("
Hi calli,
thank you I have replace´d it but i get new errors by compilling. What is wrong ? Can you please help me ?
Thank you and Best Regards :)
calli:
??
I just got some warnings that e.g. the result of OrderSelect() should be checked!
??
I just got some warnings that e.g. the result of OrderSelect() should be checked!
All ok. :D
I have make a misstake myself. The EA is now running.
Thank you very much
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Hello @ all,
can anybody please help me with that EA ? I will trade with it but it gives some errors:
Can somebody recode / rewrite it please ? I´m a not so good programmer.
Sorry for my language, it is not my main language ;) ...
Thank you and Best Regards :)