need help by Elabunsky presser vola EA -> error by compiling

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Hello @ all,

 

can anybody please help me with that EA ? I will trade with it but it gives some errors:

 

 

 Can somebody recode / rewrite it please ? I´m a not so good programmer.

Sorry for my language, it is not my main language ;) ...

 

Thank you and Best Regards  :) 

 
delete is a build-in function of mt4 - just replace all "delete(" with e.g. "delOrd("
 
calli:
delete is a build-in function of mt4 - just replace all "delete(" with e.g. "delOrd("

Hi calli,

 

thank you I have replace´d it but i get new errors by compilling. What is wrong ? Can you please help me ?

 

Thank you and Best Regards :) 

 

??

I just got some warnings that e.g. the result of OrderSelect() should be checked!

 
calli:

??

I just got some warnings that e.g. the result of OrderSelect() should be checked!

All ok. :D
I have make a misstake myself. The EA is now running.

Thank you very much 

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