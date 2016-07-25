What is this error !! TestGenerator: unmatched data error

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What is this error !! TestGenerator: unmatched data error

 

 
Mahfoud Allali:

What is this error !! TestGenerator: unmatched data error

 

Some thing you select wrong or out of range, Please check it out and again test, I hope you will get result
 
Mahfoud Allali:

What is this error !! TestGenerator: unmatched data error

 

It means that your history data at that particular day/time has a discrepancy between the various timeframes. Personally, I just ignore it. 
 
Stuart Browne:
It means that your history data at that particular day/time has a discrepancy between the various timeframes. Personally, I just ignore it. 

But what does the strategy tester do when encountering such an error? Does it continue?

Because I get no results and I'm not sure if these errors are the cause.

In my case the discrepancy is small: 0.2 pips.

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