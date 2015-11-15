USDCAD Technical Analysis 2015, 15.11 - 22.11: daily breakout, weekly ranging
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Daily price is on the primary bullish market condition located above Ichimoku cloud and 'reversal' Sinkou Span lines within the following fundamental support/resistance levels:
The price is breaking 1.3340 resistance level to above for 1.3456 as the next bullish target.
- 1.3456 resistance level located far above Ichimoku cloud in the primary bullish area of the chart, and
- 1.2830 support level located far below Ichimoku cloud in the primary bearish area of the chart.
Bearish reversal support level for the pair is 1.3037 located near and below Ichimoku cloud; if the price breaks this level from above to below so the bearish reversal of the price movement will be started.
D1 price - bullish breakout:
If D1 price will break 1.3037 support level on close D1 bar so the reversal of the price movement to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
If D1 price will break 1.3340 resistance level on close D1 bar so the bullish breakout will be continuing with 1.3456 as the next nearest bullish target.
If D1 price will break 1.3456 resistance level on close D1 bar so the price will be in the primary bullish market condition without secondary ranging up to the new 'top' (new resistance level) to be forming on the way.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bullishTREND : daily breakout