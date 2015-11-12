SIGNAL SUBSCRIBTION PROBLEM

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[Deleted]  

Guys I cannot subscribe a signal...what is the problem?

why?? 

 
John McClark:

Guys I cannot subscribe a signal...what is the problem?

why?? 

What about your balance and  provider balance
Your levefage and his leverage
....
[Deleted]  

I have $24.000, providor $9600....

His leverage 1:500, mine is also 1:500 

 

BUT..

THIS TYPE OF MESSAGES IS NOT USUALLY COMING FROM MT4!!

HOW YOU RECEIVED THIS MESSAGE

JUST MAKE SURE TO COPY LOG FILES OR SCREEN SHOT THE LOGS DETAILS IN JOURNAL

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