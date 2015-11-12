SIGNAL SUBSCRIBTION PROBLEM
John McClark:What about your balance and provider balance
Guys I cannot subscribe a signal...what is the problem?
why??
Your levefage and his leverage
....
I have $24.000, providor $9600....
His leverage 1:500, mine is also 1:500
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Guys I cannot subscribe a signal...what is the problem?
why??