Oanda StochRSI
I would pay 40 USD to the first person who can replicate this indicator for MT4 (Screenshot is EUR/USD M15 current) - the standard parameters are 14, 70, 30 and I don't know what the second and third parameter is.
It has probably something to do with the "Overbought Thresold" and "Oversold Thresold" of the underlying RSI because for the RSI 70 and 30 are the standard values as far as I know ...
We can make a freelance job out of it if somebody has a solution.
You can register a demo account for the FXtrade plattform if you want to have a look on the indicator for yourself:
http://fxtrade.oanda.com/
Spread Betting, CFD & Forex Trading | Oanda fxTrade Europe | OANDA fxTrade Europe
- www.oanda.com
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Freelance service at MQL5.com: Oanda FXtrade StochRSI
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Hello! I'm searching for the StochRSI indicator from the Oanda FXtrade plattform - I want to use it for an EA in Metatrader 4. It's a special StochRSI with 3 input parameters - the second and third parameter is unknown for me. I think it has something to do with the underlying RSI but I'm not sure. It is possible to register a demo account on the Oanda plattform to see how the indicator works. If you can provide me this indicator for Metatrader 4 with the exact same results as on the FXtrade...
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Hello! :)
I hope there are some OANDA traders here - the OANDA FXtrade plattform has a special StochRSI with 3 paramters.
Does anybody have an idea what the second and third paramter does? I think it has something to do with the underlying RSI but I'm not sure.
I would be happy if somebody coudl give me a hint.