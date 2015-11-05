Possible bug in Web trader???
John McClark:I think it may be a bug as you mintioned
Please take a look at this example. I sold and now I am trying to set TP for my sell order.... But further I go below the price, the amount goes deeper and depper in loss... It looks like the platform thinks I have a buy order...
Anyone knows the reason???
Thanks
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Please take a look at this example. I sold and now I am trying to set TP for my sell order.... But further I go below the price, the amount goes deeper and depper in loss... It looks like the platform thinks I have a buy order...
Anyone knows the reason???
Thanks