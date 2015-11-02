Payments in the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Platforms Using China UnionPay
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The MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms now support China UnionPay system. Clients of this system can make purchases in the Market, pay for virtual hosting, order exclusive trading robots and subscribe to trading signals. Being one of the largest payment networks by value of transactions processed, China UnionPay has become the sixth payment method available in the MetaTrader platforms.
The payment process for services via UnionPay is really simple. Select a necessary service directly in MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and select UnionPay from the list of the available payment methods. The price will be automatically converted into yuans at the current rate. Next, you will be provided with the list of 20 Chinese banks included in the payment system. Select your bank and convenient confirmation method:
UnionPay users from 141 countries can now pay for services directly in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms. Take this opportunity right now and unleash the potential of your platform!