Updated MetaTrader 4 Web Platform: Detailed Chart Settings, 7 Available Languages and Full-Screen Mode
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We continue to improve the MetaTrader 4 Web Platform expanding its functionality further. The new version contains a number of enhancements making trading in your favorite browser even more convenient. Launch the web platform and try all the innovations in action:
Lastly, the confirmation window allowing you to delete your account data appears when you finish your work in the platform (previously only a password could be deleted). We are actively fixing errors detected by traders. Please report any issues you encounter when trading via the web platform.
Stay tuned for more web platform updates!