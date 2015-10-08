MetaTrader 4 Web Platform Enhanced
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We are constantly upgrading the MetaTrader 4 Web Platform features. Since the beta version release one month ago, we have already implemented many changes and improvements to enhance the trading via a browser experience. Launch the web platform right now to try the new functionality:
Besides, we have added audio alerts, sped up chart operation, optimized the application for HiDPI displays and fixed automatic re-connection.
The next stage of development for adding the basic set of technical indicators will start soon.
Stay tuned — we will keep you updated on our progress.