MetaTrader 4 Web Platform Enhanced

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We are constantly upgrading the MetaTrader 4 Web Platform features. Since the beta version release one month ago, we have already implemented many changes and improvements to enhance the trading via a browser experience. Launch the web platform right now to try the new functionality:

  1. One click trading
  2. Opening demo accounts directly in the web terminal
  3. The New Order button and the list of symbols available on the main panel
  4. Selection of periods in the History tab
  5. Active orders visible on the chart
  6. Close By and Multiple Close By trade requests
  7. Editable properties of graphical objects.

MetaTrader 4 Web Platform Enhanced

Besides, we have added audio alerts, sped up chart operation, optimized the application for HiDPI displays and fixed automatic re-connection.

The next stage of development for adding the basic set of technical indicators will start soon.

Stay tuned — we will keep you updated on our progress.

LAUNCH THE METATRADER 4 WEB PLATFORM
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