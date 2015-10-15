is there a method to filter positive and negative low numbers - page 2
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Fix your code. The compiler doesn't have any problem with positive/negative number, all these "solutions" are useless.
well, the conclusion is that by multiplying with 1000000 works for sure.
about the compiler, i would take a look on how the results from MACD and OsMA are treated in comparison with zero...
no disrespect, just observation.
well, the conclusion is that by multiplying with 1000000 works for sure.
about the compiler, i would take a look on how the results from MACD and OsMA are treated in comparison with zero...
no disrespect, just observation.
No worries. By definition a negative number is below 0 and a positive above 0. Your observation are without any value without a code to demonstrate and reproduce it.
Anyway, I am 100% sure the problem is in your code, do you want to bed ?
No worries. By definition a negative number is below 0 and a positive above 0. Your observation are without any value without a code to demonstrate and reproduce it.
Anyway, I am 100% sure the problem is in your code, do you want to bed ?
sure, i make mistakes (me, human!).
still making 1000 mistakes and fixing them (done that) , and than the mistake is still there... and stays there... well, this means that i deal with some crazy fanatic code ? :)
again, i can be wrong 100 times, not 101 !
on another note and angle: i commented some lines at a certain moment in time... and the compiler just jumped over "live" code, which was coming right after the comments, asking for some variable declaration. therefore i wouldn't be on the compiler side so much (at least after i experienced that)