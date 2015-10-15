is there a method to filter positive and negative low numbers - page 2

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Alain Verleyen:
Fix your code. The compiler doesn't have any problem with positive/negative number, all these "solutions" are useless.

well, the conclusion is that by multiplying with 1000000 works for sure.
about the compiler, i would take a look on how the results from MACD and OsMA are treated in comparison with zero... 

no disrespect, just observation. 

 
Calin Trainer:

well, the conclusion is that by multiplying with 1000000 works for sure.
about the compiler, i would take a look on how the results from MACD and OsMA are treated in comparison with zero... 

no disrespect, just observation. 

No worries. By definition a negative number is below 0 and a positive above 0. Your observation are without any value without a code to demonstrate and reproduce it.

Anyway, I am 100% sure the problem is in your code, do you want to bed ?

 
Alain Verleyen:

No worries. By definition a negative number is below 0 and a positive above 0. Your observation are without any value without a code to demonstrate and reproduce it.

Anyway, I am 100% sure the problem is in your code, do you want to bed ?

sure, i make mistakes (me, human!).
still making 1000 mistakes and fixing them (done that) , and than the mistake is still there... and stays there... well, this means that i deal with some crazy fanatic code ? :)

again, i can be wrong 100 times, not 101 ! 

 

on another note and angle: i commented some lines at a certain moment in time... and the compiler just jumped over "live" code, which was coming right after the comments, asking for some variable declaration. therefore i wouldn't be on the compiler side so much (at least after i experienced that) 

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