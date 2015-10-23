Volkswagen rising again. Buy?

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What do you think? 
 
No idea!!!
 

No. 

http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-10-11/volkswagen-s-widening-stock-gap-reflects-concern-on-capital-plan

Volkswagen's Widening Stock Gap Reflects Concern on Capital Plan
Volkswagen's Widening Stock Gap Reflects Concern on Capital Plan
  • 2015.10.12
  • www.bloomberg.com
Volkswagen AG has already set aside billions in potential costs related to its emissions-rigging scandal. Mounting speculation that the crisis-stricken company will sell stock to raise funds is sending its non-voting shares to the biggest discount versus voting ones in six years. A capital increase would dilute the value of the more commonly...
 
 
Now IT Looks better
 

Target Prices:

- BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3)

- JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective


VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports:

- Independent Research GmbH set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price

- Equities Research Analysts at Warburg Research €130.00 ($147.73) target price

- S&P Equity Research set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective 

- Equinet Institutional Services set a €136.00 ($154.55) target price


Finally, Credit Suisse set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €131.55 ($149.49). 

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