Volkswagen rising again. Buy?
No.
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-10-11/volkswagen-s-widening-stock-gap-reflects-concern-on-capital-plan
- 2015.10.12
- www.bloomberg.com
Target Prices:
- BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective
VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports:
- Independent Research GmbH set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price
- Equities Research Analysts at Warburg Research €130.00 ($147.73) target price
- S&P Equity Research set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective
- Equinet Institutional Services set a €136.00 ($154.55) target price
Finally, Credit Suisse set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €131.55 ($149.49).
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use