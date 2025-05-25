Libraries: JSON Serialization and Deserialization (native MQL) - page 18
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There is a rewritten fork of the code from this topic (1.12). Have you checked with the original?PS: I have 1.12 original and heavily corrected. I don't remember where the corrections came from, probably from this branch.
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In the very last element 100 instead of 800 and the rest are wrong too.
In 1.13 only 1 line is added:
Well I will use my own disassembler in this case, because it is 3 times faster. But I don't really want to write separate code for each template.
I think you can parse something simpler with JASON, but you have to check carefully that the data is not substituted.
I read the data from the first array, that's why I saw it. After copying, I must not have replaced b with a in the second line.
Now everything is fine.