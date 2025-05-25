Libraries: JSON Serialization and Deserialization (native MQL) - page 18

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Edgar Akhmadeev #:

There is a rewritten fork of the code from this topic (1.12). Have you checked with the original?

PS: I have 1.12 original and heavily corrected. I don't remember where the corrections came from, probably from this branch.
Checked with 1.12. Same thing:
. 
[ 0]     0.0019640,  200.0000000,    0.0019641,25600.0000000,    0.0019644, 3000.0000000,    0.0019645, 3800.0000000,    0.0019646,  200.0000000
[10]     0.0019649, 3600.0000000,    0.0019650,  700.0000000,    0.0019651,  200.0000000,    0.0019652,  700.0000000,    0.0019653,  100.0000000

In the very last element 100 instead of 800 and the rest are wrong too.

In 1.13 only 1 line is added:

Well I will use my own disassembler in this case, because it is 3 times faster. But I don't really want to write separate code for each template.
I think you can parse something simpler with JASON, but you have to check carefully that the data is not substituted.

 
My joint:
      bin[n]=json["data"]["a"][i][0].ToDbl(); n++;//price
      bin[n]=json["data"]["b"][i][1].ToDbl(); n++;//volume

I read the data from the first array, that's why I saw it. After copying, I must not have replaced b with a in the second line.

Now everything is fine.

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