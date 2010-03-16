AVG Threat detected Win32/Themida with mt5

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Anyone have any ideas as to what this is all about?

Is this somehow related to my post regarding the message my recent install and compiler message:

"Compiler: can not create interface post?" https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/649/page1

Thanks

 

 

Compiler: can not create interface
  • www.mql5.com
Just downloaded and installed mt5; create new EA via mt5 wizard and then hit the compile button and get the message: Compiler: can not create interface.
 
payne posted  :

Anyone have any ideas as to what this is all about?

Is this somehow related to my post regarding the message my recent install and compiler message:

"Compiler: can not create interface post?" https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/649/page1

Thanks

 

 

see https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336 and https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/272 

Paul 

 
phampton posted # :

see https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336 and https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/272 

Paul 

Thanks Paul....I added terminal.exe and live update to the AVG exceptions and everything seems to be working....
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