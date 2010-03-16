AVG Threat detected Win32/Themida with mt5
payne posted # :
Anyone have any ideas as to what this is all about?
Is this somehow related to my post regarding the message my recent install and compiler message:
"Compiler: can not create interface post?" https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/649/page1
Thanks
see https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336 and https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/272
Paul
phampton posted # :Thanks Paul....I added terminal.exe and live update to the AVG exceptions and everything seems to be working....
see https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336 and https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/272
Paul
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Anyone have any ideas as to what this is all about?
Is this somehow related to my post regarding the message my recent install and compiler message:
"Compiler: can not create interface post?" https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/649/page1
Thanks