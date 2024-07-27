MT5 EA ExpertMAMA.mq5: lot size
Hello, use this code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ExpertMAMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Expert\Expert.mqh> #include <Expert\Signal\SignalMA.mqh> #include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingMA.mqh> #include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- inputs for expert input string Inp_Expert_Title ="ExpertMAMA"; int Expert_MagicNumber =12003; bool Expert_EveryTick =false; //--- inputs for signal input int Inp_Signal_MA_Period =12; input int Inp_Signal_MA_Shift =6; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_Signal_MA_Method =MODE_SMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_Signal_MA_Applied =PRICE_CLOSE; //--- inputs for trailing input int Inp_Trailing_MA_Period =12; input int Inp_Trailing_MA_Shift =0; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_Trailing_MA_Method =MODE_SMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_Trailing_MA_Applied=PRICE_CLOSE; //--- inputs for money input double Money_FixLot_Percent =10.0; // Percent input double Money_FixLot_Lots =0.001; // Fixed volume //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global expert object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CExpert ExtExpert; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialization function of the expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Initializing expert if(!ExtExpert.Init(Symbol(),Period(),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing expert"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-1); } //--- Creation of signal object CSignalMA *signal=new CSignalMA; if(signal==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating signal"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-2); } //--- Add signal to expert (will be deleted automatically)) if(!ExtExpert.InitSignal(signal)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing signal"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-3); } //--- Set signal parameters signal.PeriodMA(Inp_Signal_MA_Period); signal.Shift(Inp_Signal_MA_Shift); signal.Method(Inp_Signal_MA_Method); signal.Applied(Inp_Signal_MA_Applied); //--- Check signal parameters if(!signal.ValidationSettings()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error signal parameters"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-4); } //--- Creation of trailing object CTrailingMA *trailing=new CTrailingMA; if(trailing==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating trailing"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-5); } //--- Add trailing to expert (will be deleted automatically)) if(!ExtExpert.InitTrailing(trailing)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing trailing"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-6); } //--- Set trailing parameters trailing.Period(Inp_Trailing_MA_Period); trailing.Shift(Inp_Trailing_MA_Shift); trailing.Method(Inp_Trailing_MA_Method); trailing.Applied(Inp_Trailing_MA_Applied); //--- Check trailing parameters if(!trailing.ValidationSettings()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error trailing parameters"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-7); } //--- Creation of money object CMoneyFixedLot *money=new CMoneyFixedLot; if(money==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating money"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-8); } //--- Add money to expert (will be deleted automatically)) if(!ExtExpert.InitMoney(money)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing money"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-9); } //--- Set money parameters money.Percent(Money_FixLot_Percent); money.Lots(Money_FixLot_Lots); //--- Check money parameters if(!money.ValidationSettings()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error money parameters"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-10); } //--- Tuning of all necessary indicators if(!ExtExpert.InitIndicators()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing indicators"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-11); } //--- ok return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialization function of the expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ExtExpert.Deinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function-event handler "tick" | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { ExtExpert.OnTick(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function-event handler "trade" | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTrade() { ExtExpert.OnTrade(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function-event handler "timer" | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { ExtExpert.OnTimer(); }
I have a code that I intend to use two Moving Averages of 10 and 20... at the moment the code has 5 and 30. Can someone please help me know how to change them? I have been editing, but it refuses to change. Please.
Hello!
I would like to change the the profit/loss range for this Expert Adviser MT5 ExpertMAPSARSizeOptimized
Does anyone have a idea how i can do that?, and explains What are those settings in the attached pic?
Many thanks for your support!
Kind regards,
Romel
Hello!
I like to change the lot size of the following MT5 EA ExpertMAMA-mq5.
Does anyone have a idea how i can adjust the lot size?
Many thanks for your support!
Kind regards,
Frank