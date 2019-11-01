MT5(bug) feedback
Hello,
screenshots from Metatrader 5.00 Build 619 (23 Mar 2012).
OK, uploading from the latest version Metatrader 5.00 Build 630 (11 Apr 2012)
Same problem with Magnet sensitivity using a "trendline by angle".
If you're talking about trendline by angle then do this, put your cursor on the right side of the chart on that price tag then click and drag your chart up and down. Trendline by angle is calculated using angle from horisontal line, so the resulted angle may "dislocated" when you drag the chart vertically .
But I think you are right, the resulted angle should point out at price-time coordinates too, so when the chart is resized/rescaled, that resulted angle must stay as it was before.
here an example : what is the price of the next 15 bars, starting from close bar 7 if price climbing up at 45 degree ?. We never get the answer because the angel is pointed at chart pixel rather some price time coordinates.
good one X019 :)
Why don'y you and I contact MetaQuotes about this and see what they say.
Hello,
I wanted to ask whether this is normal?
Problem: Magnet sensitivity using a "trendline by angle" is not working (the endpoint is not automatically bound to the bar HIGH/LOW).
example with "Trendline":
example with "Trendline by angle":
screenshots from Metatrader 5.00 Build 619 (23 Mar 2012).
Optopns > Charts > Precise time scale.
Disable this one.
Goodluck.
