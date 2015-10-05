Error in Signal tab in Mt4

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[Deleted]  

Hello All

Why i have this errors on mt4 signal tab?

Error

Nice day

 
fxstareu:

Hello All

Why i have this errors on mt4 signal tab?


Nice day

Please report it to the Service Desk through the link in the left hand menu of your profile page.

Thanks
[Deleted]  

What Os and IE version do you use? Could you open Market tab and install any product?

[Deleted]  
Aleksey Pak:

What Os and IE version do you use? Could you open Market tab and install any product? 

Hi,

Vista home Basics SP1, IE not updated :)

OK works on windows server.

Thanks

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