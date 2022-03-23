How do I check if the symbol is trading in normal mode or auction - page 2

New comment
 
dflores #:

Some people say this work:

Yes, it works.

While on opening or closing auction, during circuit breakers and their reopening, Bid > Ask and spread is negative. After prices are settled, Ask > Bid and spread is positive again.

If there is a liquidity provider, or layers of them, spread widens during these occurrences. So, most Forex traders do not experience this.

12
New comment