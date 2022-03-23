How do I check if the symbol is trading in normal mode or auction - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Some people say this work:
Yes, it works.
While on opening or closing auction, during circuit breakers and their reopening, Bid > Ask and spread is negative. After prices are settled, Ask > Bid and spread is positive again.
If there is a liquidity provider, or layers of them, spread widens during these occurrences. So, most Forex traders do not experience this.