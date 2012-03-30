MQL5 Cloud Network Statistics
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MQL5 Cloud Network has been successfully operating for more than half a year already. All this time the network has been growing steadily and almost 100 million tasks have been fulfilled with the use of its capacity. Hundreds and thousands of people from around the world have responded to our proposal and submitted their computing power to the MQL5 applications developers.
From the very start of the project we have been publishing a summary on the MQL5 Cloud Network main web page. Today we want to share some additional statistical data that shows the activity in our cloud calculations network.
Various statistical data is automatically published on the new page of MQL5 Cloud Network web site. There you can observe the rate of fulfilling the tasks by the network agents, examine geographical location of the agents and see parameters of the computers involved in the calculations.
Statistical data presented on the web site is not final. In the future we will add additional quantitative parameters evaluating the network operation. If you have suggestions concerning the new parameters, we will gladly accept and implement them if possible. In the meantime you can visit the web site and examine the network operation statistics or participate in the cloud calculations and make money!