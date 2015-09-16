Trendline always 10 bars long (problem with exchange closed times and weekends)
You will have to calculate your dates taking into account the missing bars. No other way. If your broker change the server time (DST or whatever), you have to take it into account.
The easiest solution is to set 2 inputs for start (08:00) and end trading session (22:00), then calculate your dates from there :
Pseudo code : if Hour(TrendLine)>SESSION_END then trendline=SESSION_START+(Hour(Trendline)-SESSION_END)
etc...
Ok, I came up with "a monster like that" which produces the correct 10 bars trendline in 99% of all cases (not considering DST changes for example)
datetime x = WindowTimeOnDropped(); datetime TrendlineStart = x+(Period() * 60 * 3); // start trendline 3 bars away from x to future int h_trendline_start = TimeHour(TrendlineStart); if (h_trendline_start > 19) { TrendlineStart+=13*60*60; // add 13 hours h_trendline_start = TimeHour(TrendlineStart); } else if (h_trendline_start < 8) { TrendlineStart+=(8-h_trendline_start+8)*60*60; // add x hours +3 for 22/23/24 o'clock h_trendline_start = TimeHour(TrendlineStart); } if (TimeDayOfWeek(TrendlineStart)== 0) { // 0 Sunday TrendlineStart+=24*60*60; // add 1 day } else if (TimeDayOfWeek(TrendlineStart)== 6) { // 6 Saturday TrendlineStart+=24*2*60*60; // add 2 days } else if ((TimeDayOfWeek(TrendlineStart)== 5) && (h_trendline_start > 12)) { // Friday > 12:00 TrendlineStart+=24*3*60*60; // add 3 days } datetime TrendlineEnd = TrendlineStart+(Period() * 60 * 10); // make trendline 10 bars wide from actual timeframe used int h_trendline_end = TimeHour(TrendlineEnd); if (h_trendline_end < 8) { TrendlineEnd+=(8-h_trendline_end+3)*60*60; // add x hours +3 for 22/23/24 o'clock h_trendline_end = TimeHour(TrendlineEnd); } else if (h_trendline_end > 21) { TrendlineEnd+=(24-h_trendline_end+8)*60*60; // add hours h_trendline_end = TimeHour(TrendlineEnd); } if (TimeDayOfWeek(TrendlineEnd)== 0) { // 0 Sunday TrendlineEnd+=24*60*60; // add 1 day } else if (TimeDayOfWeek(TrendlineEnd)== 6) { // 6 Saturday TrendlineEnd+=24*2*60*60; // add 2 days } else if ((TimeDayOfWeek(TrendlineEnd)== 5) && (h_trendline_end > 21)) { // 5 Friday > 21:00 TrendlineEnd+=24*3*60*60; // add 3 days }
(hour times are still hardcoded to DAX times in that code, so I will add new external parameters for SESSION_START/SESSION_END times and/or a check to Symbol() DAX
Ok, I came up with "a monster like that" which produces the correct 10 bars trendline in 99% of all cases (not considering DST changes for example)
(hour times are still hardcoded to DAX times in that code, so I will add new external parameters for SESSION_START/SESSION_END times and/or a check to Symbol() DAX
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Hi,
I want to add a new trendline object to an intraday chart for the DAX for example. DAX trading hours are from 8:00-22:00 on my broker.
I want to draw trendlines (within a script) to that dax intraday chart which are always 10 bars long to the future from a time/object given.
So I can do this on a 24hr chart:
But how can I handle the problem of that DAX chart which isn't tradable from 22:00-8:00?
Example:
My x points to a time like '2015.09.15 21:00:00', using above code my TrendlineEnd would be '2015.09.16 10:00:00' and in this case the trendline wouldn't be 10 bars long but only 3 bars. Or other example when x points to Friday 21:00, then the trendline can't be seen because of the weekend.
Is there a solution for this?
Thanks