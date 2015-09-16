How to use my deposit in money

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I have founds locked it seems I can't negotiate

 
Wait 7 days
 

after 7 day it will be unlock. like below


 
See https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/43071
One-Week Freeze of Earned Funds Enabled in Market and Freelance
One-Week Freeze of Earned Funds Enabled in Market and Freelance
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We have to deal with a growing number of fraudsters trying to use our website for dubious financial transactions. - - Category: general
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