How to use my deposit in money
Wait 7 days
after 7 day it will be unlock. like below
See https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/43071
One-Week Freeze of Earned Funds Enabled in Market and Freelance
- www.mql5.com
We have to deal with a growing number of fraudsters trying to use our website for dubious financial transactions. - - Category: general
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I have founds locked it seems I can't negotiate