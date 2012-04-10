Automated Trading Championship 2012 - the New Battle of Trading Robots Awaits Us!
Since the 403 error: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6322, i have to login through proxy, it's not be allowed for Automated Trading Championship(rule: II. Participants 6.Attempts to complete multiple registrations or the usage of anonymous proxies will lead to immediate disqualification.),
how can I do??
great..
wow!! great to know about this championship, I am looking forward to participate in it.
___________________
To Get Trading Sucess .... read
http://www.options-profit-system.com/
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"What about the next one?" That is the question everyone asks each time after yet another championship is over. We are happy to announce that the Automated Trading Championship will surely take place this year. Registration of the participants will begin from June 4, while the Championship will start on October 1.
Again hundreds of trading robots will face each other in the tough battle and leading Expert Advisors creators will demonstrate the cutting edge of the trading robotics science. Adrenaline rush and precise calculations, intense emotions and inability to change predestined fate – all these are integral parts of the Automated Trading Championships. Innovative automatic trading technologies will try to prove their right of existence within three Championship months. As before, anyone can participate in the competition.
ATC 2012 is a great chance to compete for the substantial prize fund, outrun worthy competitors in a persistent battle and prove that your Expert Advisor is the most profitable one!
Follow the news! The information about the upcoming competition will be updated regularly!