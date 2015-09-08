Does somebody know when next build will be released?
why you need this?
Doan Kevin Scott:Because I reported an issue and they said me it was fixed and I will have it on next release, then I asked them when they will release the next build but they have not answered to me.
why you need this?
why you need this?
cyberglassed:Probably before Christmas
Because I reported an issue and they said me it was fixed and I will have it on next release, then I asked them when they will release the next build but they have not answered to me.
Because I reported an issue and they said me it was fixed and I will have it on next release, then I asked them when they will release the next build but they have not answered to me.
Alain Verleyen:wow, really?, is it not too far?
Probably before Christmas
Probably before Christmas
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Hello, does somebody know when next build will be released?,
the date of next release is documented somewhere?.
Regards Cyberglassed!