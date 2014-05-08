Running under Strategy Tester, how to detect the range of dates used?

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Hello, do you know..

when running under Strategy Tester, how to detect the interval of dates used for backtesting with mql5?

in general, how to read the strategy tester current settings?


Regards, Cyberglassed!

 
cyberglassed:

Hello, do you know..

when running under Strategy Tester, how to detect the interval of dates used for backtesting with mql5?

in general, how to read the strategy tester current settings?


Regards, Cyberglassed!

What to do ?
 
angevoyageur:
What to do ?

I would like to access the indicated parameters on the image, through mql5

to save a file with a name based on those parameters and also open a file based on those parameters.



Thanks!

 
cyberglassed:

I would like to access the indicated parameters on the image, through mql5

to save a file with a name based on those parameters and also open a file based on those parameters.



Thanks!

It's not possible if your start the Strategy Tester manually.

But you can do that if you start it from command line with a batch script. See https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13468

 
angevoyageur:

It's not possible if your start the Strategy Tester manually.

But you can do that if you start it from command line with a batch script. See https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13468

Thank you, I will try it.
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