Running under Strategy Tester, how to detect the range of dates used?
Hello, do you know..
when running under Strategy Tester, how to detect the interval of dates used for backtesting with mql5?
in general, how to read the strategy tester current settings?
Regards, Cyberglassed!
I would like to access the indicated parameters on the image, through mql5
to save a file with a name based on those parameters and also open a file based on those parameters.
Thanks!
It's not possible if your start the Strategy Tester manually.
But you can do that if you start it from command line with a batch script. See https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13468
It's not possible if your start the Strategy Tester manually.
But you can do that if you start it from command line with a batch script. See https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13468
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Hello, do you know..
when running under Strategy Tester, how to detect the interval of dates used for backtesting with mql5?
in general, how to read the strategy tester current settings?
Regards, Cyberglassed!