Rating

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How this is possible yesterday i have rating 1100 but today 905 ???
 

Very sad. Send a message to "Service Desk". Hope you will get a positive result / solution.

Thanks. 

 
For me this is not important,but i wont to know how this system of rating works
 
Olivian Calancea:
For me this is not important,but i wont to know how this system of rating works
yes, it is possible. For example: you created a job = + rating , and deleted this job = - rating, you posted = + rating, you deleted or moderator deleted = - rating , or somebody sent a complain against you = - rating
 
Olivian Calancea:
For me this is not important,but i wont to know how this system of rating works
Metaquotes can change (and do change) the rating calculation regularly. Probably when they have too much bonus to pay
 
Alain Verleyen:
Metaquotes can change (and do change) the rating calculation regularly. Probably when they have too much bonus to pay
yes i am agree with you,i have 18$ bonus and this week i try to withdraw after this i lost some points of rating and now Financial operations are blocked on my account
 
Izzatilla Ikramov:
yes, it is possible. For example: you created a job = + rating , and deleted this job = - rating, you posted = + rating, you deleted or moderator deleted = - rating , or somebody sent a complain against you = - rating
So if I complain against other user he/she will lose rating? wow Certaintly didn't know that, is there a page (besides achievement) where this substractions can be reviewed by the users?
 
disclosing how rating is done by metaquotes will be win-win situation for them and members.making it secret seems to make it random
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