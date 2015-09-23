Rating
How this is possible yesterday i have rating 1100 but today 905 ???
Very sad. Send a message to "Service Desk". Hope you will get a positive result / solution.
Thanks.
Olivian Calancea:yes, it is possible. For example: you created a job = + rating , and deleted this job = - rating, you posted = + rating, you deleted or moderator deleted = - rating , or somebody sent a complain against you = - rating
For me this is not important,but i wont to know how this system of rating works
For me this is not important,but i wont to know how this system of rating works
Olivian Calancea:Metaquotes can change (and do change) the rating calculation regularly. Probably when they have too much bonus to pay
For me this is not important,but i wont to know how this system of rating works
For me this is not important,but i wont to know how this system of rating works
Alain Verleyen:yes i am agree with you,i have 18$ bonus and this week i try to withdraw after this i lost some points of rating and now Financial operations are blocked on my account
Metaquotes can change (and do change) the rating calculation regularly. Probably when they have too much bonus to pay
Metaquotes can change (and do change) the rating calculation regularly. Probably when they have too much bonus to pay
Izzatilla Ikramov:So if I complain against other user he/she will lose rating? wow Certaintly didn't know that, is there a page (besides achievement) where this substractions can be reviewed by the users?
yes, it is possible. For example: you created a job = + rating , and deleted this job = - rating, you posted = + rating, you deleted or moderator deleted = - rating , or somebody sent a complain against you = - rating
yes, it is possible. For example: you created a job = + rating , and deleted this job = - rating, you posted = + rating, you deleted or moderator deleted = - rating , or somebody sent a complain against you = - rating
disclosing how rating is done by metaquotes will be win-win situation for them and members.making it secret seems to make it random
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