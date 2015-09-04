I have found a bug of MT5

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Does there anyone know how to submit it to official development team? Thanks!
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Chunyong Guo:
Does there anyone know how to submit it to official development team? Thanks!

In your "Profile" here on forum go to the menu on the left, then "Service Desk" and submit it.

MT5 MQL5 service desk

Other details of cooperation with service desk are here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/628

Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them. - - Category: general
 
Sergiy Podolyak:

In your "Profile" here on forum go to the menu on the left, then "Service Desk" and submit it.


Other details of cooperation with service desk are here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/628

 It's done, thanks!
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