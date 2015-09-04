I have found a bug of MT5
Does there anyone know how to submit it to official development team? Thanks!
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Chunyong Guo:
Does there anyone know how to submit it to official development team? Thanks!
Does there anyone know how to submit it to official development team? Thanks!
In your "Profile" here on forum go to the menu on the left, then "Service Desk" and submit it.
Other details of cooperation with service desk are here:
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
- www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them. - - Category: general
Sergiy Podolyak:It's done, thanks!
In your "Profile" here on forum go to the menu on the left, then "Service Desk" and submit it.
Other details of cooperation with service desk are here:
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