the 4% successful traders
what tool do they use? any one knows?
sunny7day:Brain.
what tool do they use? any one knows?
what tool do they use? any one knows?
Another question would be,
What tools do they NOT use ?
I think Manual Trading. Not an Automated One.
sunny7day:Brain and patience with manual trading
what tool do they use? any one knows?
what tool do they use? any one knows?
http://www.financemagnates.com/forex/brokers/exclusive-us-q1-2015-forex-profitability-report-more-accounts-and-profits/
Exclusive: U.S. Q1 2015 Forex Profitability Report, More Accounts and Profits | Finance Magnates
- 2015.04.23
- Ron Finberg
- www.financemagnates.com
With the forex market experiencing a surge in volatility and volumes during the first quarter of 2015, how was client performance affected? Providing a spotlight is today’s release of the U.S. retail forex market profitability and active accounts size for Q1 2015. In reference to the results, figures for MB Trading are our estimates as...
Alain Verleyen:+1
Brain.
Brain.
Alain Verleyen:+1
Brain.
Brain.
i will put from me ........ patience :)
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