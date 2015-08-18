I noticed that signals service doesn't sync data
Xiangdong Guo :
Notei that o Serviço de Sinais NÃO sincroniza Dados com Minha Conta nenhum lado do corretor (desde 2015/08/17 16:00 GMT).
Enviei solicitação parágrafo ServiceDesk Três horas Atrás, mas ninguem responder AINDA.
O Que Aconteceu?
Hello
my also stopped.
Laguarda:... sad
Same here, What signal you are using? is it only one signal or all signals?
However, the signal keeps syncing, only the results aren't showing on the website.
However, the signal keeps syncing, only the results aren't showing on the website.
spyboy023:
Same here, What signal you are using? is it only one signal or all signals?
However, the signal keeps syncing, only the results aren't showing on the website.
Same here, What signal you are using? is it only one signal or all signals?
However, the signal keeps syncing, only the results aren't showing on the website.
Best wishes to all subscribers!
My concern is: Why no official response for this issue so long?
It's working again, thank you webmaster :)
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I noticed that signals service doesn't synchronize data with my account at broker's side (since 2015.08.17 16:00 GMT).
I sent request to ServiceDesk three hours ago, but nobody respond yet.
What happened?