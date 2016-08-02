Invoice
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I bought (actually rented) products, but I paid it from my company account. Anyway I haven't found any document which can be used as invoice or at least receipt statement. I would like to buy a lot of products but without invoice or similar I cannot make it. Does anybody know where to find or how to get invoice?