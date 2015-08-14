Any news of a possible native version of MetaTrader on Mac/Linux ?

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Hi everyone,

I use MetaTrader5 through Wine on Linux and it works quiet well, but there are few minor bugs and inconveniences. So I was wondering, after seing few old post on the subject : Does anyone have informations about a real multiplatform MetaTrader software that could currently be developed by MetaQuotes ? (MT6?). Multiplatform seems to be a marketing argument, judging by the bottom of the page, so maybe it's in their plans to do a real native one (or am I just dreaming?).

Thanks !

 
Lerenn:

Hi everyone,

I use MetaTrader5 through Wine on Linux and it works quiet well, but there are few minor bugs and inconveniences. So I was wondering, after seing few old post on the subject : Does anyone have informations about a real multiplatform MetaTrader software that could currently be developed by MetaQuotes ? (MT6?). Multiplatform seems to be a marketing argument, judging by the bottom of the page, so maybe it's in their plans to do a real native one (or am I just dreaming?).

Thanks !

Dreaming in my opinion
 
Lerenn:

Hi everyone,

I use MetaTrader5 through Wine on Linux and it works quiet well, but there are few minor bugs and inconveniences. So I was wondering, after seing few old post on the subject : Does anyone have informations about a real multiplatform MetaTrader software that could currently be developed by MetaQuotes ? (MT6?). Multiplatform seems to be a marketing argument, judging by the bottom of the page, so maybe it's in their plans to do a real native one (or am I just dreaming?).

Thanks !

Wine is native, but DLL and environment are not the originals.

Anyway you can replace the DLL clones with the originals from Windows. 

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