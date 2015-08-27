(REQ) Profit Calculator Indicator
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10821
ProfitOnDrop
- votes: 2
- 2012.08.17
- Matus German
- www.mql5.com
Calculates the profit from oppened trades if the Price reaches the dropped Price
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/12385
ProfitLine
- votes: 17
- 2015.02.06
- Matus German
- www.mql5.com
Graphical calculation of profit/loss from lot, or vice versa.
I think you better migrate to mt5 for that purpose.
Mirko Cerulli:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10821
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10821
I really appreciated your help my friends, I think the script is wonderful, maybe a friend can also converts it to anindicator for adjustable profit line.
May I ask a friend to change the script into the indicator?
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10821
If it is possible, then we can move the profit line in a chart and see the sum of profits every minute.
Thanks in advance
ProfitOnDrop
- votes: 2
- 2012.08.17
- Matus German
- www.mql5.com
Calculates the profit from oppened trades if the Price reaches the dropped Price
Welcome, mate.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear Friends,
Suppose we have some buy or sell or both of them in a specific currency with different volumes. Now is it possible to have an indicator that calculates total profit of this pair at specific price? You see, I mean a horizontal line that you can move it up and down and with moving it, ea shows the profit at that price. I attach the image, please look at that.
Could you please help me about this?
Any help will be appreciated