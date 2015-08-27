(REQ) Profit Calculator Indicator

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Dear Friends, 

Suppose we have some buy or sell or both of them in a specific currency with different volumes. Now is it possible to have an indicator that calculates total profit of this pair at specific price? You see, I mean a horizontal line that you can move it up and down and with moving it, ea shows the profit at that price. I attach the image, please look at that.
Could you please help me about this?

Any help will be appreciated

 

 

 
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10821
ProfitOnDrop
ProfitOnDrop
  • votes: 2
  • 2012.08.17
  • Matus German
  • www.mql5.com
Calculates the profit from oppened trades if the Price reaches the dropped Price
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/12385
ProfitLine
ProfitLine
  • votes: 17
  • 2015.02.06
  • Matus German
  • www.mql5.com
Graphical calculation of profit/loss from lot, or vice versa.
 
I think you better migrate to mt5 for that purpose.
 
Mirko Cerulli:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10821

I really appreciated your help my friends, I think the script is wonderful, maybe a friend can also converts it to anindicator for adjustable profit line.

May I ask a friend to change the script into the indicator?

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10821

If it is possible, then we can move the profit line in a chart and see the sum of profits every minute.

 Thanks in advance 

ProfitOnDrop
ProfitOnDrop
  • votes: 2
  • 2012.08.17
  • Matus German
  • www.mql5.com
Calculates the profit from oppened trades if the Price reaches the dropped Price
 
Welcome, mate.
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