Gold moving everage

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Gold



This indicator uses complex algorithms to identify the market trend with high accuracy.

It is designed for easy visualization and employs the following methods:

When the indicator line is above the price, there is a downward trend. When you see the indicator line below the price, there is an upward trend. This indicator with added features allows to display spread to make investors' experience more intuitive.

This indicator can be used when developing Expert Advisors.

Please...
 
Looks quite nice
 
Only one failed signal on the sell. Nice!
 
woww.. very nice :) good working
 
Looks good!! :)
 
Very nice , but I think for EA can  forget.... will make mistakes when market is in consolidation...
 
i want this stratagy how i get this indicator..?
 
can some tell  me , the indicator name .... or to share it ....please ....
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